New energy Projects of Common Interest for the Energy Union built on European solidarity

Posted 04-Nov-2019

The European Commission adopted the fourth list of Projects of Common Interest (PCI) for a connected European energy grid, fit for the future providing clean, affordable and secure energy for Europeans.

This list reflects the importance of infrastructure for the Energy Union and represents a balance among its objectives: sustainability, affordability and security of supply.

PCIs are cross border infrastructure projects that link the energy systems of EU Member States. They are intended to help the EU achieve its energy policy and climate objectives: affordable, secure and sustainable energy for all citizens, and the long-term decarbonisation of the economy in accordance with the Paris Agreement. PCI's are projects that have a significant impact on energy markets and market integration in at least two EU countries, they boost competition on energy markets and foster the EU's energy security by diversifying sources, finally, they contribute to the EU's climate and energy goals by integrating renewables.

Under the Trans-European Network-Energy (TEN-E) Regulation, adopted in 2013, the Commission identifies the most important PCIs across the EU, so that these projects can benefit from simplified permitting and the right to apply for EU funding from the Connecting Europe Facility.

Electricity and smart grids account for more than 70% of the projects, mirroring the increasing role of renewable electricity in the energy system and the need for network reinforcements enabling the integration of renewables and more cross-border trade.

The projects on the fourth PCI list have been assessed and selected in an open, transparent and inclusive process over the past 18 months, in line with the provisions of the TEN-E Regulation. The process has involved stakeholders, including consumer and environmental protection organisations. These groups have dynamically participated in the meetings of the Regional Groups.

The Delegated Act containing the fourth PCI list adopted today will be submitted to the European Parliament and the Council for a two-month non-objection period, extendable once.

Source: European Commission Press Corner